US: 3 million new Covid-19 infections reported in November

Washington: The US witnessed more new Covid-19 cases than any other month of this entire pandemic in November. More than 3 million new cases were reported between November 1 and 22, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of late last week, the number of daily new cases increased 25% compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins data.

But the number of new tests increased only 14.55%, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Meanwhile, the country put enormous strain on the health care system and threatening to reduce care for those who don’t have coronavirus.

At least 24 hospital leaders warned the American Hospital Association they’re having staffing shortages, reports suggested.

Health experts say new infections, hospitalizations and deaths will get worse before they get better, as the upcoming holidays and colder weather trigger more indoor socializing.

On the other hand, over 12.2 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 256,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins.