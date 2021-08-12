International Youth Day 2021: Know About The Theme & History

Geneva: International Youth Day is marked on August 12. The day as the name suggests, is celebrated for giving voice to the initiatives and actions taken by the young people across the globe.

The day is marked with a theme every year as per its relevance to the times. This year’s theme is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.” It was chosen by the United Nations after these issues were highlighted at ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF) 2021.

The first International Youth Day was celebrated in 1999. This year, the day will be celebrated by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in association with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Major Group for Children and Youth. The day’s celebration includes coming up with events and competitions that include engaging the youth in meaningful debate and discussion about the future. Young people face a lot of challenges around the world.