International Women’s Day: Odisha CM, Women Artists Send Out Messages

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spread the message of women empowerment.

The Odisha CM took to his Twitter handle to spread out the word.

Besides, a sand sculpture to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day has been created on Puri beach in Odisha by six young women.

Subhashree Mishra, Barsa Priyadarshini, Sasmita Sahoo, Sonita Das, Madhusmita Das and Bijaylaxmi Dash of Sudarsan Sand Art Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri beach.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on 8 March around the world. It is a focal point in the movement for women’s rights.

