International Women’s Day 2024: Theme, history, significance

New Delhi: International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world on March 8, including in India. March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global celebration of women’s rights and gender equality that aims to highlight the continued struggles that women confront across the globe. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the feminist movement, gender equality issues, women’s accomplishments across various fields, and the prevalence of violence and abuse against women.

The United Nations has decided this year’s theme as ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ is aimed at tackling economic disempowerment. While the campaign theme for the same year is ‘Inspire Inclusion.’

Though this campaign, the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society is emphasized.

Also, the campaign theme underscores the crucial role of inclusion in achieving gender equality.

In 28 February, 1909, the United Nations observed the first National Women’s Day, followed by a declaration by the Socialist Party of America.

To advocate for women’s rights and suffrage, Clara Zetkin proposed establishing an annual Women’s Day in 1910 during the International Conference for Working Women in Copenhagen. It met with unanimous approval, that lead to the first International Women’s Day being celebrated in 1911 across Austria, Denmark , Germany and Switzerland.

International Women’s Day has great significance for gender equality and women’s rights. This day gives a platform to raise awareness about women’s rights across sectors including social, economic, cultural and political achievements.