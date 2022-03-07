International Women’s Day 2022: MSME Ministry Launches Special Entrepreneurship Promotion Drive ‘Samarth’

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, Union Minister for MSME, Narayan Rane along with Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma launched a Special Entrepreneurship Promotion Drive for Women -“SAMARTH” today at New Delhi in the presence of Secretary (MSME), AS&DC (MSME), Chairman (KVIC), Senior Officials of the Ministry and women entrepreneurs.

Congratulating women at the Event, Shri Narayan Rane said that MSME sector offers plethora of opportunities for women and Ministry of MSME, through its schemes and initiatives, is continuously making efforts to develop entrepreneurship culture among women by offering several additional benefits for women in the schemes implemented by the Ministry. Shri Rane announced a Special Entrepreneurship Promotion Drive for Women -“SAMARTH” being implemented by the Ministry to provide them an opportunity to be self-reliant and independent by undertaking self-employment opportunities.

Bhanu Pratap said that the Ministry of MSME envisions greater participation of women in the MSME sector and therefore will work hard to promote entrepreneurship. Women today are creating exceptional and ground-breaking accomplishments in every sphere of life and are optimistic about what the future holds for them. With the increased supportive initiatives by the government, we together can usher in a new era in India`s future.

Under the Samarth initiative of the Ministry, following benefits will be available to aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs:

20% Seats in free Skill Development Programs organized under skill development schemes of the Ministry will be allocated for Women. More than 7500 women will be benefitted.

20% of MSME Business Delegations sent to domestic & international exhibitions under the schemes for Marketing Assistance implemented by Ministry will be dedicated to women-owned MSMEs. 20% Discount on annual processing fee on NSIC’s Commercial Schemes. Special Drive for registration of women-owned MSMEs under Udyam Registration

Through this initiative, the Ministry of MSME is focusing on providing Skill Development and Market Development Assistance to women and more than 7500 women candidates from rural and sub- urban areas will be trained in the FY 2022-23. Besides, thousands of women will be getting marketing opportunities to showcase their products in domestic and international exhibitions.