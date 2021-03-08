International Women’s Day 2021 Celebrated By East Coast Railway

Bhubaneswar: International Women’s Day 2021 was celebrated by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) today at Community Hall of Rail Vihar in association with ECoR Women’s Welfare Organisation.

Addressing the ECoR Women Employees Dr. Rupa Kapil, Medical Director of ECoR Central Hospital, said that every woman should know her hidden strength and fight out all problems to march ahead to achieve her goal.

Among others Dr. Smruti Mahapatra, Eminent Social Activist of Odisha, Dr. Arundhati Senapati, Chief Health Director, East Coast Railway and Smt. S. Mangavi, Principal Chief Signal Telecommunications Engineer, ECoR spoke on the occasion as guest of honour.

A total of 10 women employees including Railway Protection Force Jawans were awarded for their outstanding services at the time of COVID-19 Pandemic period.

Mancheswar workshop also clebrated International Women’s Day. Seminars, Essay and Quiz competition were held. Five women employees, who worked hard during COVID-19 lockdown, preparing masks for the employees were felicitated with certificate and cash award. Besides, six women employees were also awarded with merit certificate and cash awards in essay and quizzes.

Women’s Day was also observed at Divisional headquarters at Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur along with various important Stations under ECoR jurisdiction.