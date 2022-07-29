International Tiger Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

Bhubaneswar: International Tiger Day is observed every year all over the world on July 29. International Tiger Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the conservation of tigers, which have been declared an endangered species in many parts of the world. Also known as Global Tiger Day, the special day holds immense significance, as over the last 150 years the world has witnessed a massive drop in the tiger population.

Amid the declining number of tigers, several nations have taken crucial measures towards curbing poaching, habitat loss, illegal wildlife trade, and avoiding human-animal conflicts. These measures have shown a positive result in the conservation of tigers in many countries.

History and Significance:

International Tiger Day was introduced in 2010 after it was discovered that 97 percent of tigers had disappeared in the past century, with only about 3,000 remaining. Since tigers were on the verge of extinction, a number of countries signed an agreement at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia to prevent the situation from worsening.

The day seeks to protect and expand tiger habitats apart from preserving these species. International Tiger Day is observed by many international organisations, including the World Wide Fund for Nature, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and the Smithsonian Institution.

The current wild cat population is 3,900, according to the WWF. India is home to nearly 70% of the world’s tiger population.

Theme

Every year the day is celebrated under different themes, and this year the theme for Global Tiger Day is “India launches Project Tiger to revive the tiger population”. Last year, the day was celebrated under the theme of “Their survival is in our hands”.