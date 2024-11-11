The two-day International Symposium on Shree Anna & Forgotten Foods (ISSFF), Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Government of Odisha, at Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar concluded with appreciations and valuable suggestions from participants from the state, national and international level for developing a roadmap for the promotion of Shree Anna and forgotten foods/neglected crops in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister, (Minister A&FE and Energy), Govt. of Odisha, said, “Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister, Odisha (Minister W&CD, Mission Shakti and Tourism), distinguished guests and colleagues, thank you for joining the closing ceremony of the International Symposium on Shree Anna and Forgotten Foods. Over these two days, we have reaffirmed our commitment to reviving resilient, traditional crops. Let us carry forward the insights gained here to strengthen sustainable agriculture and food security for Odisha and beyond. Thank you.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dy CM Pravati Parida said, “Millets, or Shree Anna, are more than a food source-they are our heritage and our future. To see them flourish again, we must bring them back to every family’s plate. Women, especially mothers, are key to this revival. When mothers adopt millets, they lead a generational shift toward health and sustainability. Through initiatives like Millet Shakti Cafes and the Millet Mother campaign, we are empowering communities to reconnect with these climate-smart crops. With the support of our partners and the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi, I am confident Odisha will lead the way in reviving millets and forgotten foods for a resilient future. In Odisha there are 33 Millet Cafes running successfully while 263 Millet Tiffin Centres are there. In the 30 districts of Odisha 177 Blocks have millet based Mission Shakti and Women SHGs. ”

A total of five sessions were conducted on the second day of the symposium. Those were Marketing & Entrepreneurship on Neglected Crops/Forgotten Food by Women Entrepreneurs/ WSHG; Community Experiences and Best Practices on Organic Cultivation of Neglected Crops; Promotion of Suitable Neglected Crops for Large Scale Cultivation and Seed Production; Long Term Approach for Sustainability of Millet Service Centre (MSC); and Culinary History and Community Engagement on Forgotten Food and Neglected Crops. Following the end of the sessions, a quiz on forgotten foods was organised, which drew enthusiastic participants.

All the discussions held were around the theme of the event “Celebrating Shree Anna & Agricultural Heritage of Odisha”. Speakers and experts gave valuable insights into how forgotten food crops are important for dealing with climate change, supporting sustainable farming, and improving nutrition. Many of these crops can resist droughts and pests, making them ideal for sustainable agriculture. Odisha’s traditional foods are linked to these crops, which grow well in local conditions without much extra input. Preserving these foods would not only safeguards Odisha’s agricultural heritage but also provide households with nutrient-rich, locally adapted options.

The ISSFF 2024 brought together different stakeholders such as Women’s Self-Help Groups (WSHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Policymakers, FAO, APAARI, WRI, MSSRF, MSMEs, Research organisations, Health institutions, Hotel associations, Chef associations, Bloggers, Students, and Others to develop a roadmap for the promotion of Shree Anna and forgotten foods/neglected crops. ISSFF focussed on innovative and sustainable agricultural practices of farming communities, mainstreaming agro-biodiversity conservation, marketing opportunities, and policy perspectives related to Shree Anna and neglected crops/forgotten foods.

High-level dignitaries from national and international organisations like Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP) Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural Research Institutions (APAARI), different ICAR institutes, National Institute of Nutrition, M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Revitalising Rainfed Agriculture Network (RRAN), World Resources Institute, and others participated in this one-of-its-kind event being organised by the Government of Odisha.

A total of 9 stalls had been set up at the venue displaying the diversity and potential of neglected crops and innovative agricultural practices. These stalls showcased forgotten crops, a variety of millets, pulses, seeds, leafy vegetables, and farm tools, providing an opportunity for participants to engage with both tradition and innovation in agriculture. During the valedictory function, three publications – a recipe book focussed on forgotten foods titled “Forgotten Flavours – Culinary Treasures of Odisha”, a recipe book on millet-based recipe titled “Adi Anna” and a coffee table book titled “Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management” were released. A Magic Show was conducted by the former Officer of Agriculture Department Sri Anupam Ghosh. Millet and forgotten foods based quiz contest was held between the participants and winners were felicitated with Gift Hampers.

The three best SHGs undertaking different millet-based enterprises were facilitated during the valedictory session. They were Maa Basundhara Mahasangha BLF, which runs a Millet Shakti Cafe at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi; Rajput GPLF, which runs a Millet Shakti Tiffin Centre at Semiliguda in Koraput; and Shradhanjali SHG, which operates a Millet Pulveriser Unit at Telkoi in Keonjhar. Similarly, three top-performing SHGs were awarded for marketing and entrepreneurship in neglected crops/forgotten foods. These were Dulanpur SHG from Dampada in Cuttack, which runs a millet-based food enterprise; Salini SHG from Umerkote in Nabarangpur; and Shyama SHG from Balangir, which operates a Millet Shakti Cafe. The three best-performing FPOs awarded were Jaivik Sri FPCL, Nandapur (Koraput); Udanti FPCL, Sinapali (Nuapada); and Budhsambar Dal & Vegetable PC Ltd., Gaisilat (Bargarh). The three best facilitating agencies under the Shree Anna Abhiyan initiative were DISHA, Bisra Block (Sundargarh); CPSW, Komna Block (Nuapada); and SACAL, Dharakote (Ganjam).

Other dignitaries who were present in the valedictory ceremony were Ms. Elisabeth Faure, Country Head, India, World Food Programme; Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of A&FE, Govt. of Odisha; Prof. Pravat Kumar Roul, Vice-Chancellor, OUAT, Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary, IAS, Director of Agriculture and Food Production, Govt. of Odisha; and Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Director of Horticulture.