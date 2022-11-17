International Students’ Day 2022: Date, history, significance

New Delhi: International Students’ Day is commemorated on November 17, in memory of the bravery of thousands of students in Prague who fought for the right to higher education.

The date commemorates the anniversary of the 1939 Nazi storming of the University of Prague after demonstrations against the German occupation of Czechoslovakia. After the demonstrations that took place on November 17, 1939, nine students and professors were murdered, and over 1,200 were sent to concentration camps.

The Nazis brutally suppressed the gathering, resulting in the death of a student named Jan Opletal, which led to an anti-Nazi demonstration by students. The Nazis arrested and executed nine protesters without trial. Over 1,200 students were sent to concentration camps.

Significance:

The day celebrates multiculturalism, diversity, and cooperation among students. The day is observed to remember the courage of student activists during the Nazi storming of the University of Prague in 1939. Many organizations and international student groups have been observing the day.