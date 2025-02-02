Skywatchers in Mumbai and Pune have a unique opportunity to see the International Space Station (ISS) tonight without any special equipment.

The ISS will be visible starting at 7:23 PM, moving across the sky and becoming the third brightest object after the Moon and Venus by 7:28 PM. For about two-and-a-half minutes, it will be 10 degrees above the horizon and clearly visible.

To improve your chances of spotting it, look toward the northwest and, if possible, use binoculars. A clear sky is essential, as city pollution might reduce visibility. The ISS, a marvel of human engineering, orbits Earth and serves as a hub for scientific research in microgravity. This is a rare sighting, so don’t miss it if you’re in the area.

This is also a fun chance to wave to Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts onboard! You can even try capturing a selfie with the ISS before it eventually returns to Earth via the SpaceX Dragon capsule.