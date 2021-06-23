International Olympic Day: Odisha Sports Minister Congratulates All Athletes, Sports Lovers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, has congratulated all the athletes and sports enthusiasts of the state on the occasion of International Olympic Day.

In his goodwill message, Minister Behera said that the Olympic is not just a sport; it is a powerful way to build friendship and brotherhood between countries. The ability to create a unique identity of oneself and one’s country around the world with improved performance is only possible for an athlete.

The way in which sports was given priority during the reign of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has never been possible before. We have always strived to create better players, starting with grassroots player selection and providing better training through the High Performance Center.

“I congratulate all the athletes selected for the Olympics today and those who are preparing for the Olympics,” Minister Behera said. In addition, all athletes who are just starting out should aim to do well in the Olympics from now on, he added.