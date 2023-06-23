International Olympic Day 2023 Today!

New Delhi: Olympic Day is celebrated on 23 June every year and this day commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee in the year 1894 by Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

The first-ever Olympic Day was celebrated on 23 June 1948. The countries like Portugal, Greece, Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Great Britain, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Belgium also organized an Olympic Day in their respective countries, and Sigfrid Edström, IOC President at the time, wanted to send a message to the world.

In the 1978 edition of the Olympic Charter, the IOC recommended for the first time that all NOCs organize an Olympic Day to promote the Olympic Movement.

International Olympic Committee was founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, where Pierre de Coubertin rallied the revival of the Ancient Olympic Games on 23 June 1894.

Significance

The significance of International Olympic Day celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship and competition.

It is also an opportunity to celebrate the unity of nations and cultures around the world through sports and the Olympic Games.

The agenda of the Olympic Day is to promote the importance of the Olympic games and its origins.

The Olympic Games are the largest sporting event in the world and thousands of athletes from hundreds of nations come together to compete in a variety of sports.

The Games serve as a platform to promote peace and unity and to raise awareness about important social issues.

International Olympic Day also celebrates the values of sportsmanship, unity, and friendship.