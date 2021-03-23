International Odisha Parba-2021 set for its first-ever virtual edition

New Delhi: The mega ‘International Odisha Parba’ is back once again. This time, the grand festivity will be celebrated in a spectacular and unique manner, with lots of excitement and fervour. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol, Odisha Parba this time will be celebrated on a virtual platform. The two-day long grand event is being organized by Odia Samaj, New Delhi, and will showcase the unique art, culture, heritage & tradition of Odisha.

The first-ever Virtual International Odisha Parba 2021 will begin on Saturday, 27th March 2021, from 7 pm onwards. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Raghunath Mahapatra, MP and eminent sculptor along with Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM will give welcome messages. Shri Sidhartha Pradhan, President, Odia Samaj, New Delhi, will light the lamp and address the audience.

The Virtual International Odisha Parba will have various dazzling cultural and traditional folk dances & musical performances and tete-a-tete with eminent Odia personalities, which will mesmerize the audience in the two-day long grand celebration. This time, the online stage is set for all Odias worldwide to tune-in and experience the marvelous extravaganza of Odia culture.

The inaugural day will start with the dance ‘Bande Utkal Janani’, a welcome performance by Guru Madhumita Rout’s troop. The Virtual International Odisha Parba will witness various regional and ancient dance and art forms that originated centuries ago, such as Jodi Sankha, Animal Mask Dance, Ranapa Dance, Malakhamba, Bonda tribal Dance, Martial arts, Adi Dhun, etc. This time things will be different because Odia people from across the world will also participate and showcase their cultural heritage.

Many famous and revered Odia personalities will connect to the audience and narrate their life stories and journey to success and fame. The audience will get to hear from Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, Padma Vibhushan Sudarshan Sahoo and many more.

To commemorate the golden history of Paika Bidroha, a contemporary dance recorded by the Moksha Dance Group of Cuttack at the foothills of historical Barunei hill will undoubtedly add more colors to this opus celebration. A Musical gala is also a part of the virtual International Odisha Parba, and well-known singers from the Ollywood industry including Tansen Singh, Tapu Mishra, Diptirekha, Sohini Mishra, Swayam Padhi, Tariq Aziz, Ashutosh will entertain the audience with their melodious performances.

The event promises to be a memorable and one-of-a-kind event. Come and join the mega global event of Virtual International Odisha Parba on http://www.odishaparba.live on 27th and 28th March 2021 at 7.00 pm (IST) sharp.