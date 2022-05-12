International Nurses Day observed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 has exposed weaknesses caused by underinvestment in health systems around the world. Investing in nursing, to build a resilient, highly qualified nursing workforce is the need of the hour. Dignitaries and experts reiterated while speaking on occasion of International Nurses Day at AIIMS Bhubaneswar today. College of Nursing and “the Students Nurses association” celebrated International Nurses Day in the mini auditorium of the College of Nursing, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty addressing the gathering said that investing in nursing education, skill training and leadership training has to be given much attention for better preparedness for combating any pandemic now and in future.

Dr. L. Anand, Associate Prof. College of Nursing, AIIMS Bhubaneswar gave away the welcome address and the theme of the Day was unfolded by Dr. M.V. Smitha, Associate Prof. The audience was blessed to listen to the life history of Florence Nightingale by Mrs. Hepsi Bai J. Prof. Rajalaxmi Mishra, Principal of Government College of Nursing, Berhampur shared a virtual message about nurses day.

A panel discussion on the topic “Nursing Education for Entry to Practice and Professional Development” was also organized to mark the occasion. While Dr. M.V. Smitha moderated the discussion, the panelists were Dr. L. Anand, Mrs. Hepsi Bai J and Mrs. Nadiya Krishnan. MS Dr. S N Mohanty distributed prizes to the students participated in various events took place during Nurses Week. Sam Jose delivered the vote of thanks. Various cultural programs performed by the SNA Committee to mark the occasion.