International Museum Day: CM Naveen Urges Everyone To Visit Museums Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: On International Museum Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged everyone to visit museums across the State.

The Odisha CM also took to Twitter and wrote:

<>

Museums are windows to our rich art, culture, heritage and glorious history. On #InternationalMuseumDay, urge everyone to visit museums across #Odisha to enlighten yourself about the treasure trove of knowledge and take pride in our glorious heritage. pic.twitter.com/iYWvBLjtHt — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 18, 2022

</>

International Museum Day is celebrated every year on May 18. The day is celebrated by taking part in activities based on the theme decided by the International Council of Museum (ICOM) every year.

The day aims to raise awareness about the value of museums as means of important cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures, and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.