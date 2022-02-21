International Mother Language Day: All you need to know

New Delhi: 21 February of each year is commemorated as International Mother Language Day. The day is celebrated to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism around the world. Language is just not a means of communication; it also represents vast cultural and intellectual heritage as well.

The theme of the year 2022 is “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities”. The focus is on the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.

It was the initiative of Bangladesh to set up the International Mother Language Day, which was approved at the 1999 UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) General Conference and has been celebrated ever since annually. The first International Mother Language Day was observed throughout the world in 2000.