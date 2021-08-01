International Friendship Day: Here Are Some Messages & Quotes For Your Loved Ones

Bhubaneswar: Friendship Day or the International Day of Friendship is celebrated every year on 30 July. However, various countries like India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, United States, and the United Arab Emirates celebrate this day every year on the first Sunday of August.

Messages and wishes on International Friendship Day

The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it. Thank you, my friend!

I want to thank you for giving me the most exciting and cherishing part of my life. Happy International Friendship day!

My friend, you are the best thing ever happened to me. Though we could not be together today, I always admire you in my heart. Happy Friendship Day!

Memories with you are countless. I do not understand where to start from and if there is an end. Happy Friendship Day to the most beautiful soul!

I wish you a very beautiful and happy friendship day for making me what I am today. I cannot imagine how incomplete I would have been without you. Thank you for being there my friend!

You have been my mother and father both in my hard times. I do not have words to thank you for your guidance and support thought my life. Just a thank you! Sending lots of love and happiness your way. Happy International friendship day

Quotes on International Friendship Day