International Forest Day 2023: All you need to know

New Delhi: International Forest Day is celebrated every year on March 21 with an aim to raise awareness about the values, significance, and contributions of the forests in maintaining the balance between ecosystems on the earth. Various organisations, private and government, come together to enlighten the public about the forests and the many benefits of trees.

History

The history of the International Day of Forests can be traced back to 1971 when the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) established World Forestry Day. The day was established to create and raise awareness of the importance of forests for people and the planet.

In 2011, the United Nations declared the years 2011 to 2020 as the International Decade of Forests. It objective was to promote sustainable management, conservation, and development of all types of forests. In the year 2012, the International Day of Forests was established.

Significance

On the International Day of Forest, organizations and individuals around the world organize events and activities to raise awareness of the importance of forests and to promote sustainable forest management practices. The day also provides an opportunity to celebrate the beauty and diversity of the world’s forests and to recognize the important role they play in our lives.

Theme

The theme for International Day of Forests changes every year, with the aim of highlighting different aspects of forest conservation and management. The theme for 2023 is ‘forests and health.’

Importance of Forests

Forests are an important part of the natural environment. It provides a wide range of benefits including ecological, economic, and social benefits. Forests play a crucial role in dealing with climate change, conserving biodiversity, and supporting the livelihoods of millions of people around the world.