International Flight Suspension Extended Till August 31

New Delhi: In view of the third wave of Covid-19, India has again extended the Covid-related travel ban on international passenger flights till August 31.

The decision was taken amid the threat of a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus in several countries.

As per reports, the Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular issued on Friday that the international flights ban shall remain in place till 2359 hrs IST of August 31, 2021. However, it is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by the DGCA.

Earlier, India remains banned from all scheduled international flights from March 23 2020 in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ since May and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July. They will continue to be in service, according to the latest developments.

Notably, India has created air bubble pacts with 27 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.