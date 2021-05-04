International Firefighters’ Day: Naveen Salutes Heroes

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Firefighters’ Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik acknowledged the “heroes” for their dedication, commitment and sacrifices.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Patnaik wrote: “Firefighters keep our communities and lives safe, many a time risking their own lives. On International Firefighters Day, salute to these heroes for their dedication, commitment and sacrifices to ensure safety of lives and properties.”

International Firefighters’ Day or IFFD is observed annually on May 4 to remember those firefighter’s who have died while serving our community or dedicated their lives to protecting the safety of us all.