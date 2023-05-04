International Firefighters’ Day 2023 Today

New Delhi: International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is observed every year on 4 May to honour and pay tribute to the great work done by the firefighters while protecting the life and property of people. Firefighters put their lives at risk, work tirelessly, and volunteer anytime to prevent the damages caused by fire accidents.

International Firefighters’ Day is celebrated to acknowledge the hard work of past and present firefighters for their selfless contributions in the society.

History

International Firefighters Day was established in 1999 to honour the sacrifices and bravery of firefighters worldwide. The tragic loss of five Australian firefighters in a wildfire served as the inspiration for this annual commemoration. Jason Thomas, Chris Evans, Gary Vredeveldt, Matthew Armstrong, and Stuart Davidson, all brave firefighters, lost their lives in the line of duty. Despite being sent for assistance, they perished while fighting the fire. As a result of this unfortunate incident, International Firefighter’s Day was created.

Since then, this day has grown into a global event that recognises and celebrates the courage, strength, and selflessness of firefighters everywhere. It serves as a reminder of their invaluable contributions to our communities and their unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property from the dangers of fire.

Significance

International Firefighters Day is a day of great importance as it recognises the exceptional courage and sacrifice of firefighters who put themselves in harm’s way to safeguard the public from fires and other crises. This occasion serves as a poignant reminder of their unwavering bravery, selflessness, and commitment to their communities.

It also emphasises on the significance of promoting fire safety awareness and providing adequate support to firefighters by equipping them with the necessary resources and tools to carry out their crucial duties.