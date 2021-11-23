International Emmy Awards 2021: Full Winners List Here
New York: The 49th International Emmy Awards was held on November 23 in New York City. However, India could not register a win this year. There were 44 nominees across 11 categories from 24 countries at the International Emmys 2021.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT EMMYS 2021:
Best Performance By An Actress – Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK)
Best Performance By An Actor – David Tennant for Des (UK)
Comedy – Call My Agent Season 4 (France)
Documentary – Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)
Drama Series – Tehran (Israel)
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program – 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (USA)
Non-Scripted Entertainment – The Masked Singer (UK)
Short-Form Series – INSiDE (New Zealand)
Telenovela – The Song Of Glory (China)
TV Movie / Mini-Series – Atlantic Crossing (Norway)
Arts Programming – Kubrick By Kubrick (France)