International Emmy Awards
Entertainment

International Emmy Awards 2021: Full Winners List Here

By PragativadiNews
0 10

New York: The 49th International Emmy Awards was held on November 23 in New York City. However, India could not register a win this year. There were 44 nominees across 11 categories from 24 countries at the International Emmys 2021.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT EMMYS 2021:

Best Performance By An Actress – Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK)

Best Performance By An Actor – David Tennant for Des (UK)

Comedy – Call My Agent Season 4 (France)

Documentary – Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)

Drama Series – Tehran (Israel)

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program – 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (USA)

Non-Scripted Entertainment – The Masked Singer (UK)

Short-Form Series – INSiDE (New Zealand)

The Masked Singer (UK)

Telenovela – The Song Of Glory (China)

TV Movie / Mini-Series – Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

Arts Programming – Kubrick By Kubrick (France)

 

PragativadiNews 10568 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

17 − ten =

Breaking