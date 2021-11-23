International Emmy Awards 2021: Full Winners List Here

New York: The 49th International Emmy Awards was held on November 23 in New York City. However, India could not register a win this year. There were 44 nominees across 11 categories from 24 countries at the International Emmys 2021.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT EMMYS 2021: Best Performance By An Actress – Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK) Best Performance By An Actor – David Tennant for Des (UK) Comedy – Call My Agent Season 4 (France) Documentary – Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand) Drama Series – Tehran (Israel) Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program – 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (USA) Non-Scripted Entertainment – The Masked Singer (UK) Short-Form Series – INSiDE (New Zealand) The Masked Singer (UK) Telenovela – The Song Of Glory (China) TV Movie / Mini-Series – Atlantic Crossing (Norway) Arts Programming – Kubrick By Kubrick (France)