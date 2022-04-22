International Earth Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

New Delhi: Earth Day is observed on April 22. The day aims to spread awareness about issues, including pollution, deforestation and global warming.

This year’s Earth Day theme is to ‘Invest In Our Planet’. The theme will cater around building healthy cities, countries and economies. The objective of the theme is focused on accelerating solutions to combat the world’s greatest threat – climate change, and to initiate everyone to do their part.

Through a resolution that was adopted in 2009, the General Assembly selected 22 April as International Mother Earth Day. However, the history attached to it dates back to the 1970s when an environmental protection norm was not yet a priority.

In 1972, the UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm had marked the beginning of a global awareness among people, living species and the planet.

Much later in 1992, the Statement of principles for the Sustainable Management of Forests and the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development were adopted at the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit by more than 178 governments.

From then on, the United Nations celebrates this special day through a platform called ‘Harmony with Nature’ for global sustainable development on International Mother Earth Day.