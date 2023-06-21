International Day of Yoga 2023: Theme, History and Significance

New Delhi: International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year. This day celebrates the ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice of yoga.

In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of observing this day on June 21 during his address to the 69th session of the UN General Assembly. International Day Of Yoga was first observed in 2015 and is being celebrated in full swing every year since then.

International Day Of Yoga 2023 theme‘: Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family,’ is the theme for the International Yoga Day 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the same during the 102nd episode of ‘Mann ki Baat.’

Yoga has a long and rich history, dating back thousands of years to ancient India. It is a mind-body practice that combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation. Yoga has been shown to have a wide range of benefits for physical and mental health, including reducing stress, improving flexibility, and increasing strength.

International Yoga Day is a great opportunity to learn more about yoga and its benefits. There are many ways to celebrate International Yoga Day, including attending a yoga class, practising yoga at home, or simply taking some time to relax and breathe deeply.