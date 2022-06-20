International Day of Yoga 2022 brings together 15K participants to do Yoga with PM Modi tomorrow

Mysuru: The Ministry of Ayush, the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka are geared up to celebrate the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 with over 15,000 participants doing Yoga in Mysuru Palace Grounds tomorrow alongside the Hon’ble Prime Minister. The one-of-its-kind digital and static exhibition in Mysuru will be inaugurated post this by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Leveraging the theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga ‘Yoga for Humanity’, Mysuru is all geared up to welcome participants and visitors from all communities and societies to come together and do yoga. The Union Minister of Ayush, Shri SarbanandaSonowal, the Minister of State for Ayush, Dr MunjparaMahendrabhaiKalubhai along with the ministry’s higher officials also took stock of the developments and ensured that tomorrow’s event is a massive success.

In the run-up to the event, all preparations including providing yoga mats to participants, layout plans of the grounds and ensuring that people coming to Mysuru experience yoga and its richness have been made. This has been done to bring people to Mysuru, look at its heritage and get 2 days to experinece yoga in a city handpicked by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

The digital exhibition will showcase the latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga. There is also an interactive element, which will challenge the visitors to perform Yoga posture correctly, using posture recognition Kinect technology. A ‘Heal in India and Heal by India’ wall has also been curated to showcase career opportunities in yoga, training, institutions, and research in yoga and its efficacy in disease mitigation and prevention. To appeal to beginners and experts alike, this exhibition will give a holistic view of the rewarding world of yoga.

It will also talk about the evolution of yoga and how today it has become a speciality in the field of healthcare and medicine. Showcasing of researchers who have made an impact in the field of yoga as well as what impact has been made by IDY which can be seen by the 58% increase of yoga applications after the launch of IDY in 2014. How yoga can be positioned in the global market, and make youth understand the benefits and its implementation in recreational zones like spas and cruise ships is also there.

Visitors will also get to see how yoga is beneficial in multitasking and enable them to take psychological tests that can suggest the types of yoga poses for them. Sensors for BMI have also been put up and based on what category you fall in, different types of yoga will be suggested.

The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls which have been taken up by yoga institutions, Ayush institutions under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India. The contestants of the startup yoga challenge have also put up a stall and showcased how the digitisation of yoga as technology is fast becoming a trend. Showcasing of a smart yoga band, a blouse that can measure stress and suggest which yoga you need to do and, a headband to tell you if you are meditating correctly are among the several things that are coming up in the startup field for yoga will be showcased.

Falling in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the International Day of Yoga will be observed at 75 iconic locations in the country tomorrow. The day would also witness the innovative ‘Guardian Ring’ program, which will see the streaming of all the events being organized by Indian missions abroad, beginning from the eastern part of the globe and heading towards the west along with the Sun’s movement.

It is expected that as many as 25 crore people will participate in IDY 2022 celebrations across the world. To ensure maximum participation, The Ministry along with 100 institutions ran a 100-day campaign across 100 cities nationally, to attract and inform people of IDY 2022.