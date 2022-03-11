International Day of Women Judges: CJI calls for better women representation in judiciary

New Delhi: Gender gap in judiciary hinders women from reporting crimes, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Thursday as he inaugurated the first ever International Day of Women Judges, almost a year after the United Nations decided to dedicate March 10 to women judges across the world.

Flanked by the four women judges of the Supreme Court, three of whom were elevated last year from high courts, the CJI said, “Often women feel deterred in reporting certain offences due to lack of representation in the criminal justice system. A strategic investment in a diverse judiciary will bring in exemplary changes in accessing justice as well.”

Stressing on the need for having more women judges from rural background, Ramana said, “The atrocities faced by rural women or women from marginalised communities are often underreported and go unnoticed by many. The district judiciary being the first point of contact needs to be sensitive to the needs of women and children.”

He envisioned that women from all classes and sections will find a place within the judicial system to achieve the dream of a fair and equitable society.

Talking about challenges faced by women professionals, the CJI said, “One of the main reasons for the continuing battle of women in spite of acquiring sufficient skills and knowledge is the lack of adequate representation at the helm of affairs. The need of the hour are sensitisation and emphasis on inclusivity.”

“I am wholly conscious of the systemic prejudices women have been facing, particularly in Indian society,” Ramana said, pointing out that “balancing personal and professional life is a huge challenge for women”.

“A good number of women law graduates are compelled to give up their professional ambitions due to societal expectations,” he said, adding, “Though they excel as students, domestic issues prevent them from pursuing their passion. That is where the family, fellow members of the Bar and the Bench need to provide necessary encouragement.”

The sentiments of the CJI were shared by the women judges of the top court. “Female judicial representation can change gender stereotypes. High numbers and greater visibility of women judges can increase confidence of women victims to seek judicial redress,” said justice BV Nagarathna, who was elevated to Supreme Court last year and is tipped to become the first woman CJI, going by seniority.

Ramana also said that during his tenure as CJI, he recommended 37 women judges for high courts of which only 17 recommendations have been cleared so far by the Centre. “If giving women their due share is a revolution, I would be very happy to be branded a revolutionary. I wholeheartedly welcome such a revolution,” he said.

The primary reason for underrepresentation of women in judiciary, Ramana felt, is the deeply ingrained patriarchy in society. “Women often have to face hostile atmosphere within courtrooms. Harassment, lack of respect from members of the bar and bench, the silencing of their opinions, are some of the other traumatic experiences often recounted by many women lawyers,” he said, adding, that of the nearly 17 lakh lawyers practising in the country, only 15% are women.

“They also have a more nuanced understanding of the differing impacts that certain laws may have on men and women,” he pointed out.

To enable more women to enter legal profession, CJI proposed reservation for girls in legal education. He said that states such as Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Rajasthan have benefited from such reservation as they now have 40-50% women judicial officers.