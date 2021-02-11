International Day of Women and Girls in Science Today

New Delhi: International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed on 11 February to end gender inequality in the field of science and technology and to encourage women and girls to contribute to the STEM fields. Let us have a look at the theme of 2020 and how is it celebrated.

This year, the world will celebrate the 6th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly on Thursday. The celebrations this year will address the theme “Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19”.

The event will be held at the United Nations Headquarters via video conferencing. The event will focus on the role of women who were at the frontline during the world’s fight against COVID-19.

An important part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, gender equality and science are two aspects that will be discussed during the event.

The UN General assembly on 22 December 2015 decided to establish the International Day of Women and Girls in Science to recognise the critical role that women and girls play in science and technology, through passing a resolution named A/RES/70/212. It is implemented by UNESCO and UN Women to celebrate it on 11 February annually in collaboration with institutions and civil society partners that aim to promote women and girls in the field of science. UNESCO’s global priority is gender equality, to support young girls in their education and to provide them an opportunity.