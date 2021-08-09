International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples: Significance & Theme

New York: August 9 commemorates the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. It is celebrated around the world and marks the date of the inaugural session of the Working Group on Indigenous Populations at the United Nations in 1982.

In April 2000, The Commission on Human Rights adopted a resolution to set up the Permanent UN Forum on Indigenous issues that was presented by the Economic and Social Council. The forum focused and discussed the issues related to education, culture, economic and social development, environment, health, human rights, among other areas. The goal was mainly to strengthen international cooperation for solving problems faced by the global indigenous population.

The 2021 commemoration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples will aim on the theme “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.” The event will feature an interactive session with two speakers. The discussion will focus on the distinct elements which should be considered while building and redesigning a fresh social contract inclusive of indigenous peoples.