International Day of Sport for Development and Peace Today!

New Delhi: The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is observed on April 6 and highlights the importance of sport in keeping the fabric of society intact. The day that takes place annually recognises the positive impact that sports activities have on the peace and harmony of various communities co-existing on this globe.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace saw its beginning in 2013 when the United States General Assembly declared April 6, the day the first-ever Modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens, as the day of observance to highlight the importance of sport. Following suit, the day has been annually observed on April 6 since 2014.

This year, the theme for the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is ‘Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport.’ The theme glorifies the importance of using sport as a tool to carve out a better future for the human race. Under this theme, the primary focus will be on climate change and lowering Greenhouse Gas emissions