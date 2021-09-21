International Day Of Peace
International Day Of Peace: Odisha CM Asks To Care For Each Other

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of the International Day of Peace on Tuesday urged all to care for each other as the world faces the COVID19 pandemic.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The 2021 theme for the International Day of Peace is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”.

