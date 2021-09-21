International Day Of Peace: Odisha CM Asks To Care For Each Other

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of the International Day of Peace on Tuesday urged all to care for each other as the world faces the COVID19 pandemic.

#COVID19 pandemic has caused immense suffering and untold miseries to mankind. On #InternationalDayOfPeace, let’s pledge to care for each other as we confront the common enemy of humankind and work for sustainable peace as we rebuild the shattered lives. pic.twitter.com/p5J49i1ETY — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 21, 2021

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The 2021 theme for the International Day of Peace is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”.