International Day of Peace Observed Today!

New York: Every year on September 21, the International Day of Peace is observed to aware people around the globe that we are not each other’s enemies.

This day promotes global solidarity for building a peaceful and sustainable world.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in February 2021, unanimously passed a resolution calling for Member States to support a “sustained humanitarian pause” to local conflicts. According to the official website of UN, the global ceasefire must continue to be honoured, to ensure people caught in conflict have access to lifesaving vaccinations and treatments.

This year, the theme of International Day of Peace is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”. It focuses on how to help everyone recover better, how to build resilience, and how to transform our world into a place that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier.

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 1981, established the third Tuesday of September, the opening day of the regular sessions of the General Assembly, as International Day of Peace.

Later, in the year 2001, the General Assembly declared 21 September as International Day of Peace.