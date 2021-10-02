International Day of Non-Violence 2021: UN chief urges everyone to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace

New York: The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the birth anniversary of India’s Independence movement hero Mahatma Gandhi.

On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres stressed the need to “usher in a new era of peace and tolerance” and urged countries to pay heed to the peace activist’s message of non-violence.

“Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It’s time to usher in a new era of peace, truth and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence -Gandhi’s birthday – let’s heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all,” Guterres tweeted on Saturday.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in a resolution adopted on June 15, 2007, established the commemoration as an occasion to spread the message of non-violence through education and public awareness. The resolution reaffirms the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence and the desire to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence. “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind.