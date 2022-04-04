International day of Mine Awareness 2022: History, Significance & Theme

New Delhi: International Day for Mine Awareness is observed annually on April 4 to increase attention among people regarding assistance for mine action work, raise awareness about landmines and the threats to the safety of humans and work towards their eradication.

Like every year on this day, the United Nations supported platforms are organising and carrying out activities so that the threat posed by mines and explosives can be reduced. Besides, The mine action community worldwide, headed by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), will be launching some activities a week in advance.

Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, also known as Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction was opened for signature in 1997 and 164 countries have ratified it since then.

It was on 8 December 2005 that UN General Assembly declared that 4 April will be observed as International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance for Mine Action every year globally.

For twenty years UNMAS has been working towards the need of the affected people and eliminating the threats of explosive hazards to the humanitarians, civilians, and peacekeepers. They are able to do this with continuous assistance from other relevant organisations and states.

The theme for International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance for Mine Action 2022 is “Safe Ground, Safe Steps, Safe Home.”

This theme aims to celebrate the achievements of the Global Mine action community which include the beginning of the campaign International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) in 1992, the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997, and the achievements of the UN state members after the Mine Ban Convention came into force in 1999.

This theme also highlights the work that still needs to be completed.