International Day of Happiness Today!

New York: Every year, 20 March is celebrated and observed as the International Day of Happiness. The International Day of Happiness aims to raise awareness about the importance of happiness in one’s life and the overall impact it can have on an individual’s well being.

The day was celebrated by the United States back in 2013. However, the resolution for the day was passed on July 12, 2012, and it was initiated by Bhutan which emphasised on the fact of the importance of National Happiness.

Back in the 1970’s Bhutan was the country that shed light on the importance of National Happiness over National Income. Bhutan is the only country that reached the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product at the 66th General Assembly.

A High-level meeting on Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm” was hosted by Bhutan.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals launched by the UN in 2015 consisted of goals like putting an end to poverty, reducing inequality, and protecting our planet. The main focus of these 3 key points led to the well-being and happiness of citizens around the world.

The main aim of the day is to create awareness among people that happiness is one most important things in an individual’s life.

According to the UN, the universal goals and aspirations in the life of an individual should be happiness. As a tradition of this day, people should do whatever makes them happy to cores and celebrate the day the way they wanted.

The theme for Happiness Day 2022 is Keep Calm, Stay Wise and Be Kind.