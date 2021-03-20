International Day Of Happiness: Know Its Theme, Significance

New Delhi: International happiness day is observed across the world every year on March 20. The need to spread happiness is increasing as the world is grappling with the menace of COVID-19, which has created an environment of fear and panic. It’s a day to be happy, of course! and to realise the importance of happiness in life and work for it. Check here all you need to know about the day.

History of the day

The International Day of Happiness was conceptualized and founded by Jayme Illien, CEO of the United Nations New World Order project in 2006 to push forward happiness as a fundamental human right. The United Nations has observed this day since 2013 as a way to recognise the importance of happiness. This resolution was first initiated by Bhutan which emphasised the importance of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s, thereby adopting the Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product.

International Day of Happiness 2021 theme

The International Day of Happiness theme for this year is “Happiness For All, Forever”. This means that people all over the world should feel happy no matter what. The theme also suggests that people should always try and be happy in their life. Here is a look at the International Day of Happiness history.