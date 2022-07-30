International Day Of Friendship: Top Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share With Your Friends

New Delhi: International Day of Friendship will be celebrated on July 30. A friend is the one who makes us believe in ourselves when things don’t seem rosy and pulls us out of our darkest phase. Let your friends know how much you love them, pick what resonates with your “dosti the most and share it on your WhatsApp status, Facebook story, Instagram story or post and other social media accounts.

-“Friendship like ours doesn’t solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone.” – C Sampson

-I’ve always found you whenever I needed support, guidance, and someone to watch my back. Thanks for always being there by my side. I couldn’t have asked for a better friend. Happy Friendship Day!

-No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart…. Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day 2021.”

– The most beautiful thing in life is having a friend who loves and cares about you warts and all. I want you to know that I cherish and love you, and hope to protect and nurture our friendship for life. Happy Friendship Day!

-“I find myself extremely lucky to have a friend like you who is much more than a friend to me, who is my life…. Warm wishes on Friendship Day.”

– Blessed are those who have a friend, the one who walks beside you, supports you and is ready to hold you when you fall. And I am blessed to have that friend in you. Happy Friendship Day!

– A true friend is someone who will always love you – the imperfect you, the confused you, the wrong you – because that is what people are supposed to do. Thank you for always being a true friend. Happy Friendship Day!

-Not many things in life make me happy. But you are an exception. Happy Best Friend Day.

-Friendship is priceless. Never let go of your real friends who protect you, support you, nurture you and love you unconditionally. Wishing all my friends a peaceful and joyous life. Happy Friendship Day!