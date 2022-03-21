International Day of Forests Today!

New Delhi: International Day of Forests is observed every year on March 21 across the globe. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the significance of different types of forests. The UN General Assembly in 2012 proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Forests.

The theme for 2022 is “Forests and sustainable production and consumption”

Back in 1971, the 16th session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) gave their vote to “World Forestry Day.” Then the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) held six Forest Days from 2007 to 2012.

Later on November 28, 2012, March 21 was declared as International Day of Forests (IDF) by the United Nations General Assembly.

The day reminds people to value and save forests and the importance of forests in the lives of living creatures. Forests play an essential role in proving food, water, and shelter to animals as well as human beings.