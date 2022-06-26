International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2022: Theme, History And Significance

New York: The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day, is conducted by the United Nations. It is observed on June 26 annually. The global event highlights the physical and psychological impact of substance abuse, drug overdose deaths and drug-related humanitarian crises with an aim to eliminate the menace from society.

The date June 26 is to commemorate Lin Zexu’s dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839 just before the First Opium War in China. The observance was instituted by General Assembly Resolution 42/112 on 7 December, 1987.

Even in 2022, the world continues to witness widespread humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ukraine and elsewhere, while the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major global health crisis.

As per the UN website, the synthetic drug crisis requires nimble and adaptable solutions. A growing sense of global community and solidarity continues to emerge, as does the need to care for all in times of crises.

The day is observed to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse.

The theme for the year 2022 is “Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises”