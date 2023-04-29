International Dance Day 2023 today

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 every year across the globe. Dancing brings happiness to people’s lives. Dancers use it as a mantra to express their talent, while non-dancers use it as an expression of their worries. Those interested in pursuing dance as a career can take advantage of this day.

In celebration of the importance and value of the art form “dance”, this day serves as a wake-up call to governments, politicians, and institutions that have not yet recognized its value to the people and individuals or have not yet realised its economic potential.

Every year, a new theme is selected to commemorate this occasion, and people plan their celebratory events accordingly. The theme for this year’s International Dance Day 2023 has not been announced yet. The theme for 2022 was “Dance for Life.

HISTORY:

International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute ITI, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. Since its creation in 1982, the International Dance Committee and the International Theatre Institute ITI select an outstanding dance personality each year.

Significance

The significance of International Dance Day lies in its ability to raise awareness about the importance of dance as an art form and to promote its accessibility and inclusivity. The day encourages people from all walks of life to participate in dance-related activities, whether as performers or audience members. It aims to break down barriers and create a sense of unity through the power of the art form.

International Dance Day serves as an excellent opportunity to use dance as a medium for strengthening relationships and exchanging dialogue in our diverse and global world. It is not only a means of self-expression but also a diverse art form with the power to unite people.