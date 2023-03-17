International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Vladimir Putin

Moscow: The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported.

Moscow has constantly refuted charges that its forces committed crimes against its neighbour during the one-year invasion.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on suspicion of unlawful deportation of minors and the unlawful movement of people from Ukrainian territory to the Russian Federation, the report said.

Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from seized territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” the court said in a statement.

The ICC’s pre-trial chamber found “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children,” according to the ICC.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the court was set to issue warrants, the first in its inquiry into the Ukrainian conflict.