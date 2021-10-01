International Coffee Day: Odisha CM Inaugurates Koraput Coffee Cafe & Dedicated E-Commerce Platform

Bhubaneswar/Koraput: On the occasion of International Coffee Day today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Koraput Coffee Cafe and a dedicated e-commerce platform (Koraputcoffee.org) to promote Koraput Coffee across the globe.

Coffee farming is transforming the lives in the Tribal hinterland of Odisha’s Koraput district. Koraput, which is located at a height of 3,000 feet above sea level, is ideal for coffee cultivation due to its cool climate and rainfall. This homegrown coffee is a single origin 100 per cent Arabica coffee that will be competing with the specialty coffee market in near future.

The state government is also planning to set up a number of such cafes across the country, which will .1p in establishing the brand. Thus, transforming the IWes of the local coffee cultivators.

Addressing the gathering, CM Naveen Patnaik said, “I am glad, in just two years Koraput coffee has carved a niche for itself. For the benefit of tribal livelihood, my government has undertaken multiple initiatives for the promotion of Koraput Coffee. In addition to marketing of Koraput coffee by Tribal Development Cooperative Cooperation of Odisha Limited. This year Coffee Development Trust at Koraput has taken up to 300 ha of new and old coffee plantations.”

“On the occasion of international coffee day, I am happy to launch a dedicated e-commerce website and social media handles of Koraput coffee. Koraputcoffee.org. I am also delighted to announce the opening of the Koraput coffee cafe at Koraput district to popularize the brand,” the Odisha CM added.

“I am humbled to be associated with Koraput Coffee since its inception in 2019. Our new product line Tiger Bright is already catching the eyes of everyone. Many international buyers are approaching us for bulk purchases. I am .re this will help our tribal growers to fetch the competitive prices.” said Mansi Nimbhal IAS, Managing Director, TDCCOL.

In a major boost to the home-grown Coffee brand, recently, Tata Coffee has agreed to market coffee grown in the Koraput district in national and international markets.

Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL) procured 28,790 kg coffee beans from 193 tribal coffee growers in Koraput in 2020-21. This year Coffee Development Trust at Koraput has taken up to 300 ha of new and old coffee plantations in the district.