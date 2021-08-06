International Beer Day: Know Some Interesting Facts About This Popular Beverage

International Beer Day is marked on the first Friday of August, which falls on August 6 this year. This day is celebrated in over 200 cities across the world.

It is a day where friends come along to enjoy the deliciousness of beer. International Beer Day is celebrated by bringing together the world and celebrating the beer of all nations.

History:

The day was founded in 2007 by Jesse Avshalomovn in Santa Cruz, California. Initially, it was celebrated on 5 August and later shifted to the first Friday of August. The day was chosen for its summer and other beer celebrations.

Significance:

The global celebration takes place in pubs, breweries, and backyards across the world. The day is to raise a toast with our loved ones and enjoy the greatness of beer. This day is dedicated to beer lovers and those who love liquor every now and then.

Here are some interesting facts about this popular beverage: Beer!