International Beer Day: Know Some Interesting Facts About This Popular Beverage
International Beer Day is marked on the first Friday of August, which falls on August 6 this year. This day is celebrated in over 200 cities across the world.
It is a day where friends come along to enjoy the deliciousness of beer. International Beer Day is celebrated by bringing together the world and celebrating the beer of all nations.
History:
The day was founded in 2007 by Jesse Avshalomovn in Santa Cruz, California. Initially, it was celebrated on 5 August and later shifted to the first Friday of August. The day was chosen for its summer and other beer celebrations.
Significance:
The global celebration takes place in pubs, breweries, and backyards across the world. The day is to raise a toast with our loved ones and enjoy the greatness of beer. This day is dedicated to beer lovers and those who love liquor every now and then.
Here are some interesting facts about this popular beverage: Beer!
- The Slavic word ‘beer’ came from the verb ‘to drink’. Initially, beer was any kind of drink.
- The earliest evidence of brewing beer dates back to about 3500-2900 B.C. Ancient evidence, in the form of chemical residues, was found in ancient Iran.
- The strongest beer in the world has a strength of 67.5%. It was created in 2017 by the Scottish brewery Brewmeister. The beer is called Snake Venom.
- The earliest written mention of beer is found in the 5th century BC in the writings of the ancient Greek writer Xenophon.
- An important contribution to the development of brewing was made by the Danish botanist Emil Christian Hansen. In 1881 he was the first person to obtain a pure culture of beer yeast, which greatly improved the quality of the product. Beer yeast developed from Hansen’s technology is still being produced today.
- In ancient China, beer was brewed from sprouted rice, as well as from rice with added fruit.
- Non-alcoholic beer is made either by eliminating fermentation or by removing the alcohol from the finished beer. Compared to the making of conventional beer, the technology of making non-alcoholic beer is a more complicated procedure.
- China, the United States, Germany, Russia and Brazil are among the top five beer-producing countries.
- The largest museum dedicated to beermaking is in Altenburg, Germany.
- The largest beer producer in the world is the Belgian corporation Anheuser-Busch InBev. This company owns about 400 beer brands in 50 countries (Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck’s, Hoegaarden and Leffe, among others).
- As of 2017, the leaders in beer consumption were the Czech Republic (≈137 liters per capita per year), Poland (≈98 liters), and Germany (≈96 liters). Austria and Lithuania are also in the top five.
- Craft beer is beer produced by small private breweries. The share of craft breweries in the Russian market is 0.82%. Multinational companies (72.5%) and large breweries (26.68%) account for the rest of the market.