Interior Odisha Dists To Experience Light To Moderate Fog For Next Two Days

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here on Saturday informed that light to moderate fog is likely to prevail at one or two places in the districts of interior Odisha for the next two days.

“There will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next two days and thereafter it will fall gradually by 3 to 4 degrees during the subsequent three days,” it said.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha for the next five days, added the Met centre.