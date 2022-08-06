Interesting Health Benefits Of Fox Nuts

New Delhi: Fox nuts are popular as ‘Makhana’ is commonly associated with fasting. It contains a good amount of carbs in each serving and is also rich in several micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus. Take a look at some of their benefits.

Inflammatory properties

Fox nuts are rich in flavonoids, which are chemicals that have a positive effect on the body. The flavonoid reduces the risk of cardiovascular risk and reduces inflammation. They also have anti-bacterial properties and help you stay healthy.

Slows down the ageing process

Flavonoids present in the fox nuts are also anti-oxidants. It fights the free radicals and slows down the process of ageing. It improves your health. Consuming makhana will help inhibit the ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines and premature greying of hair. So, start eating fox nuts now.

Detoxifies spleen

Spleen is a body part involved in the formation and removal of red blood cells. Fox nuts help in detoxifying the organ and function properly.

Maintain blood pressure

Rich in potassium, fox nut contains less of sodium and it is beneficial for people suffering from high blood pressure. Makhana helps in keeping the blood pressure in control and is one of the best ways to maintain systolic blood pressure levels.

Fights infertility

Fox nuts will help keep your body hydrated and maintain the water content. This helps in keeping the secretions from the body more moisturized. It improves the quantity and quality of semen. Makhana is also considered good for the reproductive system.