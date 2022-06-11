Interesting Health Benefits Of Dragon Fruit

New Delhi: Dragon fruit, also called pitaya or strawberry pear is a pink oval with green scales (hence the “dragon” name). It is a tropical fruit with a unique appearance, crunchy texture and sweet taste. Its appearance draws its name from a fire-breathing dragon. Its rich source of antioxidants plays a vital role in reducing your risks of cancer and diabetes. Make it a point to add this superfruit to your everyday diet.

Reduces Risk of Diabetes

This fruit contains high amounts of fibre that maintains blood sugar levels and avoids spikes among people suffering from diabetes. Regular consumption of this fruit can help balance blood sugar levels and prevent further medical consequences among diabetics.

Reduces Risks of Cancer

This fruit contains anti-cancer properties that can reduce the risks of colon cancer. Its high source of vitamin C plays an important role in boosting the immune system. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that prevents you from contracting chronic diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s Parkinson’s, cancer, etc.

Helps boost Immunity

This fruit contains high levels of vitamin C boosts immunity and helps you stay healthy. More Vitamin C means that your body is capable of fighting deadly infections that you might be prone to. All you need to do is to consume 1 cup (200 grams) of this fruit every day and stay healthy.

Good for Digestion

This fruit has a rich source of oligosaccharides (a carbohydrate) that help in the growth of good bacteria like flora, which aids in smooth digestion. It is packed with high fibre that also aids in digestive health, helps reduces the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Good For Heart

Dragon fruit with red-coloured pulp contains betalains (which create red colour inside the fruit) that reduce bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol). The tiny dark black seeds inside the fruit are rich in omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids that are good for the heart and reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases.