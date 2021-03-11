Inter-state sandalwood smuggling racket busted

Cuttack: Choudwar police claimed to have busted an inter-state sandalwood smuggling racket and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Rasanada Sahu of Rasanahakani village under Tangi police limits in Cuttack district.

Acting on a reliable source, Choudwar police conducted a surprise raid at Karanji and recovered 22 pieces of sandalwood that were stocked in a sack.

The worth of the seized item is estimated to be Rs 10 lakhs.

Reportedly, he was allegedly trading about 91.65 kilograms of sandalwood with Divya Ranjan Sahu of Bhubaneswar.