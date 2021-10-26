Inter-State Dacoit Gang Busted In Malkangiri, 5 Arrested

Malkangiri: The Chitrakonda police in Malkangiri district busted a gang of inter-state dacoits and arrested five gang members.

Police have seized a stolen SUV from the accused while police said that the kingpin is yet to be arrested.

Police said that five of the gang members hail from Andhra Pradesh and they were living near MV-79 village.

Acting on tip-off police conducted a raid late last night and nabbed the accused while they were preparing to commit a dacoity in the area.

“The accused are being further interrogated to nab other members of the gang. We are further verifying their antecedents,” said a police official.