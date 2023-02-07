Inter-State Cyber Fraud Racket Busted In Puri; Two Arrested

Puri: Police here has busted an inter-state cyber fraud racket by arresting two persons in this connection. The arrested have been identified as Chandan Singh (27) of Keonjhar and Goutam Sahoo (39) of Bhadrak

As per reports, Chandan and Goutam were reportedly duping tourists by creating a fake website for booking of rooms in the pilgrim city.

The accused were nabbed on the basis of a complaint filed by Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Administrator (Development), AK Jena on November 24, 2022, alleging that unknown miscreants created a fake website in the name of Nilanchal Bhakta Nibas using a mobile number 7735227692.

During the investigation, it was found that a module was operating to defraud tourists and the principal accused traced to Gobardhan police limits in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. It was ascertained that the SIM card used in the crime was issued by Chandan and later sold to the fraudster through Goutam and another accused from Alwar (Rajasthan).

Chandan had reportedly sold more than 100 pre-activated SIM Cards to the criminals through this channel for committing the cyber fraud.

The police seized five mobile phones and 31 SIM cards from their possession.