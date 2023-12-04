Inter-State Bike Lifters’ Gang Busted In City; 23 Bikes Seized, 3 Held

Khandagiri: The Special Squad of Commissionerate Police has busted an inter-state bike lifters’ gang with the arrest of three persons from the Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The accused persons have been identified as Prasanta Kumar Bhoi alias Kalu (28), of Nayagarh, Sunil Kumar Malla alias Sipun, of Nayagarh and Haraprasad Das alias Raja (23), of Khurda.

During the investigation by Khandagiri Police, the accused persons were apprehended and a total of 23 stolen motorcycles were seized from their possession. According to police, of the 23 seized bikes, 14 are Royal Enfield Bullet, four Yamaha R15, three Bajaj Pulser, one Hero Glamour, and one Suzuki Gixxer.

Further investigation reflected that they have committed a series of bike thefts from different areas of Bhubaneswar including Bharatpur, Airfield, Infocity, Badagada and disposed of the same at various areas of Ganjam’s Khalikote, Goshani Nuagaon and Boudh Purunakatak as well as Nayagarh.

“They are arrested & forwarded to the Court. Further investigation is under progress and a remand report will be submitted against them for further investigation,” the police said.

A total of 37 motorcycles have been seized by Bhubaneswar police in December- 2023 so far. Capital Police busted a two-member bike lifting racket targeting bikes parked near hospital and park areas on 2nd December earlier this month with the seizure of 14 motorcycles from their possession.