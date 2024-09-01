The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by the Executive Director, the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) to assess damages caused by rainfall and floods in Gujarat. IMCT will shortly visit the flood-affected districts of the State.

During 25-30 August, State of Gujarat was severely affected by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to a deep depression formed over Rajasthan and Gujarat. The States of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also affected by heavy to very heavy rainfall. During the year, State of Himachal Pradesh has also been affected by various spells of heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides. Ministry of Home Affairs is in touch with senior officers of these States, and will depute IMCT there as well, if the severe damages are reported by them. During the current Monsoon season, some other States have been affected by heavy rainfall, floods, cloudbursts, landslides etc.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Centre government is fully committed to provide all possible help to affected states. As per the significant decision taken by the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, in August 2019, during this year, MHA has constituted IMCTs which have visited the flood/ landslides affected States of Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, and Tripura in advance for on the spot assessment of the damages, without waiting for their Memorandum. IMCT for the State of Nagaland has also been constituted, which will visit the affected areas of the State shortly.

In the past, the IMCT used to visit the disaster affected States only after the receipt of memorandum from the State Government.